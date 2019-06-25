Charlotte’s DaBaby wows with giant dancing babies at BET Awards as song goes platinum

This trending YouTube video features a Charlotte rapper in a Charlotte neighborhood Rapper DaBaby's music video is filmed in Charlotte neighborhood, Westchester. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rapper DaBaby's music video is filmed in Charlotte neighborhood, Westchester.

Charlotte rapper DaBaby dazzled a national TV audience with a performance of his hit song “Suge” during the BET Awards on Sunday night, and a day later announced the song went platinum, with a million copies sold.

Famous names in the entertainment industry gave him glowing online reviews.

“Killed it,” comedian B. Simone posted with a two-hands-praying emoji.

“Go up den,” rapper Offset wrote.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

National media also praised the performance.





“DaBaby has had a breakout year in 2019, and his great run continued with an energetic performance of his hit song “Suge,” according to Vibe magazine.

The song reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Accompanying DaBaby in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles were dancers in two gigantic inflatable baby costumes.

“Working the stage and even venturing out into the crowd, the 27-year-old rapper delivered the irresistible hooks of ‘Suge’ with a goofy, winking confidence,” according to Billboard magazine.

DaBaby’s Instagram post of the performance drew 1.1 million views and over 9,000 comments in less than a day.

Others revealed their personal crushes on the performer.

“That’s not DaBaby that’s MY BABY,” one smitten admirer named “squeezemebaby” posted.





What did DaBaby have to say about all of the attention?





“Can’t thank GOD enough,” he wrote on his Instagram post.

SHARE COPY LINK A man records a video of himself taunting DaBaby. The two men then get into a fight that ends with the first man bleeding on the ground with his pants off.