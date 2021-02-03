You’ll see him perform during the Super Bowl, and you can see him in Charlotte

One of the world’s top entertainers will perform live in Charlotte just over a year after headlining the halftime entertainment at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Three-time Grammy winner The Weeknd will take to the Spectrum Center stage in uptown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, as part of his After Hours World Tour, promoter LiveNation Concerts announced Wednesday.

The Charlotte stop is believed to be the first for 2022 by a major performing act.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at TheWeeknd.com/tour. Prices range from $39.75 to $650.

The 104-date tour begins on Jan. 14, 2022, in Vancouver in his home country of Canada, and concludes on Nov. 16, 2022, in London.

His biggest stage will be at the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, before a global TV audience that reached 99.9 million last year, according the Los Angeles Times.

The Weeknd, shown at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., in April 2018, announced plans for a 104-date world tour that will begin next January in Canada and stop in Charlotte in February 2022. Christina House Los Angeles Times file photo via TNS

“Regarded for his creative vision, The Weeknd is known for his genre-bending music and redefining storytelling, both sonically and visually,” the NFL said in announcing his selection as the Super Bowl halftime act.

Charlotte will see other big-name musical performers this year, including Billy Joel and Garth Brooks – if it’s safe for the public.

Joel was originally scheduled to perform in Charlotte on April 18, 2020, but postponed his appearance until April 17, 2021, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Joel never gave a reason for the postponement, but numerous musical entertainers had canceled or postponed tours because of the pandemic.

Garth Brooks twice rescheduled his planned concert at Bank of America Stadium last year. He is set to perform at the stadium on April 10, 2021.