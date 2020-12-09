She helps fill a big need for volunteers at holiday gift program that once helped her

Patricia Williams knows what it’s like to ask for assistance during the holidays.

When her daughter was in elementary school more than 25 years ago, Williams applied for The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s angel tree program. Her daughter received toys, shoes and an Easy-Bake Oven courtesy of the program.

“(I remember) what it did for my daughter and how it made her feel,” said Williams, 57. “She didn’t feel left out. She felt like there were people that cared.”

In October, Williams started seasonal work at The Salvation Army to help with the angel tree program. It takes seven seasonal staff and more than 2,000 volunteers to carry out the program in Mecklenburg and Union Counties.

But right now, the Salvation Army only has about 500 volunteers total, said Beth Butchino, the group’s Christmas services manager. “We are desperate for volunteers,” she said.

This year, 8,092 children were registered to receive toys and clothes through the program, which matches children in need with anonymous donors who buy the gifts.

Some 1,737 senior citizens also received gifts this Christmas. And 812 gift cards will be distributed to agencies serving foster children and children and adults with disabilities.

In cases where donors don’t step up, Charlotte Observer readers cover the expense by giving to the Empty Stocking Fund. Last year, Observer readers donated more than $156,000 to the Empty Stocking Fund, which the Observer has sponsored since about 1920.

Money raised by last year’s Empty Stocking Fund allowed the Salvation Army to purchase more than 6,000 toys, 3,500 food gift cards for families and 1,800 gift cards for seniors, individuals with disabilities and foster children.

The Salvation Army traditionally draws a lot of volunteers from corporations.

But much of that help has fallen off this year because so many people are working from home due to the coronavirus and not participating in community projects, Butchino said.

Some of the angel tree work is centered around specific dates. For instance, up to 400 people are needed to help deliver bags to over 3,800 families from Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 21. Individuals can sign up to volunteer for that on the group’s website, salvationarmycarolinas.org.

‘A little overwhelming’

Butchino has served as the Christmas services manager for the past five years. She oversees the angel tree program which serves children, 12 and under; seniors 62 and over and individuals with disabilities and foster children.

“It was a little overwhelming to sort through over 8,000 applications,” Butchino said, “and (it) took dedicated staff working from home on nights and weekends to finally complete that step just before Thanksgiving.”

Without people like Williams, Butchine would have a hard time coordinating the program.

“I have always said we cannot do what we do without seasonal staff and volunteers,” she added.

‘Full circle’

Williams has served as a volunteer with the Salvation Army for several years. It’s “coming full circle,” she said.

“I understand the whole process from beginning to end,” she said. “It brings my heart joy because we are filling a lot of orders for these children.”

Her own childhood was cut short when she left home at the age of 13. Williams grew up in Memphis, Tenn., and said she spent six years living on the streets in Memphis and Florida. She lived in a homeless shelter for a little while in St. Petersburg, Fla.”

Williams moved to Charlotte in 1990 and worked at a college for 10 years before her position was eliminated. She couldn’t find other work and eventually gave up her apartment and lived in a rented room at several different places for five years.

Two years ago, Williams started work at New Life Fellowship’s New Life Christian Academy, a private school in Charlotte, as an administrative assistant. The school closed in the spring and Williams lost her job.

Local organizations and community members have helped her each month with necessities, but she’s unsure what she’ll do after this job with the Salvation Army is finished.

“I’m still really getting back on my feet,” Williams said. “As of March of this year when COVID hit, I’ve been without a job, without income or anything. There are people who are willing to be a blessing. Each month, the Lord blesses in different ways.”

How to volunteer

What: Volunteer to help deliver toys and gift cards for the The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s angel tree and Silver Bells programs.

When: Dec. 16-18, Dec. 21

Details: salvationarmycarolinas.org/charlotte/make-a-contribution/volunteer-opportunities

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769. We’ll publish all donors’ names.