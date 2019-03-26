Fisherman has to run from hungry crocodile trying to steal hooked fish, video shows

Rarely are fishermen seen running from their catch, but a frightening video posted on Facebook captured such a moment in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Dac Craig says he was filming in Darwin as a friend identified only as Daniel was trying to save a prized barramundi (better known as Asian Seabass) from an aggressive crocodile, reported In The Know Australia.

In the video, posted by 10 News First Queensland and other news sites, Craig’s friend is at first seen struggling with the fish, even running along the bank to keep up.

Then, things start to go wrong as a crocodile takes notice and begins chasing the fish.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

“Run, bro. Run back, bro,” Craig is heard yelling, as he begins to run from the crocodile. “Run, Daniel, run.”

And Daniel does indeed run, dragging his fishing rod, his line and his fish behind him... with the crocodile in pursuit.

SHARE COPY LINK A massive alligator strolled across The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Ga., interrupting a round of golf for a group on Sunday. The gator even took a brief pause near the 17th hole before making its way into the water.

The ABC Radio program “Tales from the Tinny” reported Sunday that the fishing trip happened last year and the struggle began when the fish got caught up in weeds, attracting the attention of a 12 to 13-foot crocodile.

“Everything escalated from there pretty quickly,” Craig said on the show. “He started bringing the fish, faster and faster, toward the bank, but the croc sort of matched the speed.”

Eventually, the crocodile outpaced Daniel on shore and “down it (the fish) went, lure, line and all. It was gone. We were shocked,” Craig said on the radio program.

The fish disappears down the crocodile’s mouth in five quick chomps.

Craig’s video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and gotten thousands of comments, including some from people who suggested it would have been safer to drop the fishing rod.

Craig admitted to 10 News First Queensland that he wanted the fish badly, and his frantic yells to Daniel were an effort to save it. He is even heard directing Daniel to yank the fishing line from the crocodile’s mouth.

“We really wanted to size up that capture without the crocodile involved,” Craig told 10 News First Queensland. “But unfortunately, we were in their domain, mate, and it wanted it more than we did, so it was welcome to have it.”

He told “Tales from the Tinny” that the two friends climbed a tree and sat there as the crocodile digested the fish.