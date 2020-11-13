Voluntary evacuation issued for areas of Charlotte bordering rising Catawba River

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management has issued a voluntary evacuation order early Friday for a series of streets bordering the Catawba River in northwest Mecklenburg County.

The order went into effect at 6:45 a.m. and includes Riverside Drive, Lake Drive, Beagle Club Road, and Hart Road in the Harwood Lane community, according to a release.

“Residents in this area are advised to evacuate immediately and seek higher ground. Water levels on the Catawba River in this area are expected to reach 103.5 feet or higher,” officials said in a release.

A shelter is being opened this morning at Hopewell High School on Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville, for residents who need a place to stay. It will open at 7:30 a.m. and residents can bring their pets with them to the shelter.

“The Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management are on-scene to communicate with residents and assist with evacuation efforts,” a release said.

The Catawba River has been at flood stage since Thursday morning when 5 to 10 inches of rain fell across parts of North Carolina. At least six deaths in the Charlotte region have been blamed on flood-related incidents, including three people who died at a campground in Alexander County.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued this morning for Riverside Drive, Lake Drive, Beagle Club Road, & Hart Road due to flooding. A shelter for displaced residents has been activated at Hopewell High School, 11530 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. pic.twitter.com/Sg5WSuklW9 — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management (@CharMeckEM) November 13, 2020

Flooded roadways will continue to remain dangerous through the evening.



DO NOT attempt to drive through standing water. Call our 3-1-1 call center to report blocked roadways. In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/vQIDCwD2Yn — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) November 12, 2020