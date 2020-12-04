Welfare check at Matthews home leads to 2 bodies and evidence of fire, police say

A welfare check Thursday afternoon at a home in Matthews led police officers to two bodies, according to Matthews Police.

The discovery was made just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Philips Woods Lane. The neighborhood is northeast of the intersection of U.S. 74 and Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

Police have not released the identities of the two or the cause of death.

“Upon their arrival, officers observed a person through the window that could possibly have been in distress,” Matthews police said in a news release.

“Matthews Fire and EMS, who had also responded, assisted by breaching the front door of the home to gain entry. Upon entry, officers located two deceased adults while also observing that there had been some type of fire recently.”

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Crime Scene Unit are assisting in the investigation, the release said.