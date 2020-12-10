Charlotte Observer Logo
Concord’s city manager tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation, city says

Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, the city reported late Wednesday.

Payne began self-isolation Tuesday and is not showing symptoms of the virus, officials said.

North Carolina has had more than 410,000 people test positive for the virus in the pandemic, and 5,661 have died, according to state health officials.

“This community will continue to receive the best customer service that they are accustomed to and deserve,” Payne said in a news release.

“I continue to encourage every individual of our staff, and individuals within this community to come together by following all recommendations and safety measures set forth by our health care providers.”

Other Concord city employees have tested positive for the virus, but “none of these cases have been work-related,” the city said.

“The City of Concord will continue to follow CDC guidance regarding self-isolation and quarantine and continue to work both internally and with CHA to follow contact tracing protocols. City services remain unhindered,” a release said.

Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
