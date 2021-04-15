Charlotte had two homicides reported overnight in a three-hour period, CMPD says

Charlotte had two homicides reported in a three-hour period overnight, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the victims have not been released, and police have not said if they have suspects in the cases.

The first was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard, near west Charlotte’s Westerly Hills community.

Officers arrived to find “one male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound” and he died at the scene, police said in a release.

The second killing was reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8500 block of North Tryon Street, near the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

A male was found at the site with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead by Medic ambulance staff, police said.

Tips are being sought by CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.