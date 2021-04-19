News

Body found on N. Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte. Victim was shot, CMPD says

A body was found on North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte late Sunday and the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim has not been identified and police have not said if they have a suspect in the shooting.

Investigators say the body was found about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of N. Sharon Amity Road. That area is northeast of Shamrock Drive in the Windsor Park area.

“When officers arrived, they discovered a victim in the road who had sustained injuries from a gunshot wound,” police said in a news release. “The victim was pronounced deceased by Medic on the scene.”

CMPD says anyone with information in the shooting can call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  

National Politics

Board finds mayor’s talk show doesn’t break ethics rules

April 19, 2021 6:07 AM

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

April 19, 2021 6:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service