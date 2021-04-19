Body found on N. Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte. Victim was shot, CMPD says

A body was found on North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte late Sunday and the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim has not been identified and police have not said if they have a suspect in the shooting.

Investigators say the body was found about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of N. Sharon Amity Road. That area is northeast of Shamrock Drive in the Windsor Park area.

“When officers arrived, they discovered a victim in the road who had sustained injuries from a gunshot wound,” police said in a news release. “The victim was pronounced deceased by Medic on the scene.”

CMPD says anyone with information in the shooting can call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.