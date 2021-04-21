News

Neighborhood shooting in north Charlotte is city’s latest homicide, CMPD says

A homicide is under investigation in a neighborhood near the intersection of Statesville and Atando avenues in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released and police have not said if they have a suspect in the shooting.

Investigators say it happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of McArthur Avenue, in the Druid Hills area. A caller told CMPD someone had been shot in the area.

“When officers arrived, they discovered a victim who had sustained injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Medic and subsequently pronounced deceased,” CMPD said in a release.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

