One person dead after home burns in Mount Holly. Two people escaped, officials say

One person died early Wednesday when a home in Mount Holly erupted in flames, according to the Mount Holly Police Department.

It happened around 2:05 a.m. at 209 Wood Street, a few blocks west of South Main Street. Mount Holly is about 15 miles northwest of Charlotte in Gaston County.

The home was “fully engulfed” when the fire department arrived, officials said in a news release.

“It appears there were three people inside the house at the time of the fire. Two of those persons escaped the house without injury,” police said. “One person was located inside the house deceased.”

The state Medical Examiner’s office has been called to make a positive identification of the victim, officials said.

The cause is under investigated by Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services. “The house sustained major damage during the fire,” officials said.