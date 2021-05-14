News
Report of shots fired east of uptown Charlotte leads police to male with fatal wounds
Reports of gunfire late Thursday in the Phifer Heights area east of uptown Charlotte led police to a male with fatal bullet wounds.
The name of the victim has not been released.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Allen Street, off Parkwood Avenue, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg. The area is southeast of Cordelia Park.
“When officers arrived, they located a male victim with an apparent, gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on-scene by MEDIC,” officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Tips can also be offered anonymously to Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
