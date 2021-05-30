Two charged after woman’s body found during welfare check in Charlotte, CMPD says

Two people have been charged in connection with a concealed death discovered during a welfare check in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as Ashly Marie Marquez, 29, CMPD said in a news release.

Marquez was found around 4 p.m. Saturday when police were called “to a welfare check” near the 3300 block of Biscayne Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene by police, officials said. The area is off Eastway Drive, northwest of the Evergreen Nature Preserve.

Police have not said how Marquez died, but arson detectives were called to the scene, CMPD said. Concord police also assisted in the initial investigation, CMPD said.

Two suspects were arrested Sunday, officials said.

June Kennard Brantley, 30, of Winston Salem, is “charged with first degree murder and concealing a death” and Troy Ricardo Privette Jr., 31, of Charlotte, is “charged with accessory after the fact (murder) and concealing a death,” CMPD said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak to a homicide detective. Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.