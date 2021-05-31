Female found with fatal gunshot wounds in north Charlotte subdivision, CMPD says

Charlotte’s second homicide of the Memorial Day weekend was discovered just after midnight Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim, a female, has not been released.

Investigators say the shooting occurred within a subdivision in the 5200 block of Twin Brook Drive. The area is near the intersection of Old Statesville and Gibbon roads.

“Shortly before 12:30 a.m. .... officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call,” CMPD said.

“When they arrived, officers located a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.”

Police did not say if they have a suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak to Detective B. Pierson. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

The shooting marked the second homicide of the three-day weekend, both involving females, police said.

On Saturday, CMPD discovered the body of Ashly Marie Marquez, 29, while doing a welfare check near the 3300 block of Biscayne Drive in east Charlotte. A cause of death has not been released.

Two people were arrested Sunday in connection with the case.

June Kennard Brantley, 30, of Winston Salem, is “charged with first degree murder and concealing a death” and Troy Ricardo Privette Jr., 31, of Charlotte, is “charged with accessory after the fact (murder) and concealing a death,” CMPD said.