911 call about assault leads CMPD to fatally shot man in northeast Charlotte

A 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers to a man with a fatal gunshot wound in northeast Charlotte.

The has been identified as Joshua Caleb Bullock, 34, CMPD said in a release.

He died “a short time later” after being taken by ambulance to an area hospital, CMPD said in a news release.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Sugar Creek Road, police said. The area is south of Interstate 85, near Sugar Creek Community Park.

CMPD has not released details of a suspect in the case.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said in a release.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.“

