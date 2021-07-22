Homicide investigated in southwest Charlotte after gunshot victim dies at hospital

A homicide investigation is underway in southwest after police found a gunshot victim in an apartment community near Pressley Road Neighborhood Park, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Pressley Road. The neighborhood is west of the intersection of Clanton Road and Interstate 77.

“Upon arrival, officers located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound,” CMPD said in a release.

“The victim was transported to Atrium Main by medic where he has since succumbed to his injuries a short time later.”

CMPD has not released details of a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Homicide Unit Detective A. Washington.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com,” officials said.