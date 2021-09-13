Body found Sunday in southwest Charlotte park is now a homicide case, CMPD says

A homicide is under investigation at Pressley Road Neighborhood Park in southwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim, a male, has not been released.

The discovery was made around 11:20 a.m. Sunday on the north side of the park, which is in the 3900 block of Manchester Drive. That area is near the intersection of Clanton Road and Interstate 77.

“Officers responded to Pressley Road Neighborhood Park reference a check the welfare call for service. Upon arrival officers located the victim and pronounced him deceased,” CMPD said in a release.

The cause of death has not been released.

Pressley Road Neighborhood Park is a six-acre site with walking trails and a playground. It is managed by Mecklenburg County, according to a county website.

Investigators are seeking tips in the case.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Savelle is the lead detective assigned to this case,” CMPD said.

Tips can be offered anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.