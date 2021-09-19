911 call about armed robbery leads to body near Spectrum Center in Uptown, CMPD says

A 911 call about an armed robbery in Uptown Charlotte led police to a body near the Spectrum Center early Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the male gunshot victim has not been released.

All the people involved in the incident are being interviewed by investigators, CMPD said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Caldwell Street, which borders the southeast corner of the arena between 5th and 6th streets. The center did not have any events scheduled Saturday night, according to its website.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who sustained gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene,” CMPD said in a news release.

“Detectives are currently interviewing the involved parties of the shooting and are not looking for additional suspects. ... The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.”

Investigators did not release details of how the deceased male was connected to the armed robbery.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Overman is the lead detective assigned to this case,” CMPD said.

Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 7:28 AM.