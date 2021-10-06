Call about property damage leads CMPD to a body in northeast Charlotte neighborhood

A 911 call about property damage in northeast Charlotte ended with officers finding of a man’s body, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

CMPD has not released the identity of the victim.

The discovery was made late Tuesday on Farmington Ridge Parkway, which runs through the heart of a neighborhood of single-family homes near University City. The area is northeast of Interstate 485, off Caldwell Road.

“Shortly before 10 p.m. ... officers responded to a damage of property call at the 3900 block of Farmington Ridge Parkway,” CMPD said in a news release.

“When they arrived, officers located an adult victim just down the street with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced (dead) on scene.”

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No additional details were released, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. E. Akers with CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can bee offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.