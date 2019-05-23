Pennsylvania company to move headquarters to Ballantyne

The dental equipment maker Dentsply Sirona said Thursday it would move its headquarters from Pennsylvania to its Ballantyne office, which is in the same building as SPX.

A dental supply company that has been increasing its presence in Charlotte announced Thursday plans to relocate its headquarters to Ballantyne from Pennsylvania.

Dentsply Sirona, which last year announced plans to add over 300 jobs in Charlotte, said Thursday that its board of directors approved the relocation of its principal executive offices from York, Pa. to Ballantyne Corporate Park.

The move gives Charlotte another headquarters. In November, Honeywell announced it would relocate its headquarters from New Jersey to Charlotte. And BB&T and SunTrust banks said in February they would merge and put the headquarters of their combined bank in Charlotte.

The latest announcement from Dentsply Sirona did not specify how many additional jobs the move might involve. A company representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In announcing the 320 jobs last year, the company said it had picked Charlotte for its new U.S. commercial hub. In exchange, the state gave it nearly $4 million in incentives. The firm said at the time it was investing $3 million to expand its Charlotte operations, where it employed about 145.

The move follows an announcement by the company last year that it was moving its Charlotte operations, including its corporate offices, to Ballantyne, where its educational facility is located.

It’s another major corporate tenant for Ballantyne Corporate Park, which houses firms like Brighthouse Financial, SPX and Wells Fargo.

Dentsply Sirona designs and develops dental supplies, including sealants, whiteners, pastes, fluoride products and lab equipment. The publicly traded firm had approximately $3.9 billion in sales last year. As of last year, it employed approximately 16,400 globally.