Lowe’s giving another $80 million in bonuses to workers during the COVID pandemic

Lowe’s store employees are getting another round of pandemic-related bonuses in their checks next week.

Lowe’s said Thursday it is giving $80 million in bonuses to its hourly workers in stores, as well as in its distribution and call centers in the U.S.

All full-time hourly workers will get $300 and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Feb. 5, Lowe’s said.

The Mooresville-based company gave similar bonuses in March, May, July, August, October and November. Lowe’s has about 300,00 employees and more than 2,200 stores.

Over $1 billion spent

The latest bonus brings the company’s total commitment to employees, communities and adding store safety measures during the health pandemic since March to nearly $1.3 billion, according to Lowe’s.

“We are honored to be an essential business to help our customers keep their homes safe and functional during these very challenging times,” Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Lowe’s is hiring

Lowe’s also said Thursday it will hire 50,000 people across the country including more than 850 at its Charlotte stores for the spring season. The company is hiring for seasonal and permanent full-time and part-time positions.

All local Lowe’s stores will hold an interview day Feb. 17, or apply online at jobs.lowes.com/spring.

Other pandemic perks

Employees at other businesses, including banks, hospitals and grocery stores, have received bonuses and other incentives during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the latest companies to do so was Atrium Health on Wednesday. Charlotte’s largest health care system gave its employees $11 million in DoorDash meal vouchers for $50 to $250 and free DashPass subscriptions for three months.

Atrium Health has 67,000 employees in the Charlotte area, Winston-Salem and Macon, Georgia.