Charlotte hospital system giving $11 million in meal vouchers to employees amid COVID

Charlotte’s largest hospital system, Atrium Health, said Wednesday it is giving employees $11 million in DoorDash vouchers after months of caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 67,000 employees across the hospital system — which includes employees in the Charlotte area, at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem or at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Georgia — will received the DoorDash meal vouchers, worth $50 to $250.

The vouchers will not go to system executives and physicians, in order to “maximize the impact among teammates who can benefit the most from them,” according to Atrium.

We continue to celebrate the daily sacrifices and commitment of our teammates,” Atrium CEO Gene Woods said in a statement. “…We greatly appreciate the life-saving work they are doing.”

Atrium workers also will get free DashPass subscriptions from DoorDash for three months, according to Atrium.

Atrium Health will give $11 million in DoorDash vouchers to nearly 67,000 employees. Courtesy of Atrium Health

The meal vouchers can also be used at some convenience stores, pharmacy chains and grocery stores, according to Atrium.

Lynn Minges, CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association said in a statement she was “incredibly thankful” for the program.

“We’re thrilled to see such an innovative way to support the many healthcare heroes and our restaurant workers at the same time,” Minges said.

Other businesses, including banks, grocery stores and retailers, have also offered employees bonuses and other perks for their work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.