Novant announces clinic openings at Walgreens as drugstore preps vaccine launch

Novant Health announced the opening of an express clinic at one Walgreens in Charlotte Wednesday, part of a move to open sites in several places in North Carolina.

The move also comes as Walgreens announces plans to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to 300 Walgreens across North Carolina.

Vaccines will be available at Walgreens starting on Feb. 12, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.

Novant Health has not yet announced if COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the Charlotte clinic at Walgreens.

A full list of Walgreens locations offering the vaccine has not been released, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told reporters Wednesday. But any expansion in vaccine access helps, she said.

“That’s good news for us in Mecklenburg County,” Harris said. “ And people need to stay tuned and watch for opportunities to make appointments for that vaccine.”

Other businesses are also getting ready to administer vaccines at their sites. Last month, Harris Teeter announced it will administer vaccines in all of its supermarket pharmacies, starting in South Carolina. CVS Health has also said it expects to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at their store locations once the vaccines are available to the general public.

The Novant Health Express at 6231 Fairview Road in Charlotte is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Novant Health won approval from Charlotte City Council Monday for a proposal that would allow for a medical campus in University City. Robert Lahser Observer file photo

Convenience a factor

The hospital system also opened two other clinics at Walgreens clinics elsewhere in the state, one in Leland and one in Winston-Salem.

“This will help us make healthcare more convenient, affordable and accessible,” President of Novant Health Physician Network Dr. Pam Oliver said in a statement.

The clinics will offer care to patients age 2 and older, with no appointment necessary. The clinics also will offer care for common illnesses and injuries, along with testing, vaccinations, wellness exams and screenings, according to Novant Health.

The clinics will be staffed by Novant Health employees. Patients can reserve a spot in line for the clinics online.