Atrium Health details $500 million fundraising campaign for medical research, education

Atrium Health on Tuesday rolled out an ambitious fundraising campaign to “transform” how it cares for patients.

The new, six-year campaign, called “Giving Hope,” aims to raise at least $500 million to support advancements in education and research. It also addresses population growth and access to care, reductions in federal funding and aging infrastructure on the hospital system’s central campus in Charlotte.

The hospital system called its campaign “the largest, comprehensive philanthropic campaign in the history of Charlotte.”

The campaign has already raised nearly $75 million, efforts that have been led by campaign chair and former Bank of America laeder Hugh McColl.

“Today, we embark on a once-in-a-lifetime endeavor for our city,” McColl said in a statement. “The outcomes created by this ambitious campaign will make a tremendous, positive impact for the next half century and beyond, with an emphasis on the four pillars of social impact, education, research and patient-centered facilities.”

The program will help underserved communities through mobile screenings, local vaccination events, virtual primary care in rural schools and virtual behavioral health throughout the health system.

The Wake Forest School of Medicine – Charlotte campus, expected to break ground next year, will be one of the springboards for the campaign’s emphasis on education.

