Tito’s at the top: 10 best-selling liquors in Charlotte-area ABC stores

By Staff reports

Among Mecklenburg County ABC liquor store sales vodka, whiskey and some tequilas are the most popular.
Liquor stores around Mecklenburg County saw increased business last year and recorded $46 million in gross profits in fiscal year 2020, despite the interruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normal hours at local ABC stores resumed recently.

The county’s ABC board lists the most popular products sold in and around Charlotte in its annual report. The sales data comes from the last fiscal year available (2020). The rankings by the ABC are in order of dollar amount of sales.

Tito’s brand vodka makes the list twice — the No. 1 seller was the 0.75-liter bottle; the third was the larger 1.75-liter. Mecklenburg saw a total of $13.5 million of Tito’s sold during the 2020 fiscal year.

Hennessy is also on the list twice, with the larger bottle being more popular. Hennessy sales were around $8 million total.

Top liquor, spirits

1. Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2. Hennessy VS (Cognac)

3. Tito’s (1.75-liter)

4. Patron Silver (tequila)

5. Jack Daniel’s Black Label (whiskey)

6. Crown Royal (whisky)

7. Jameson Irish Whiskey

8. Hennessy VS (.375-liter)

9. Grey Goose

10. Maker’s Mark (Kentucky straight bourbon whisky)

