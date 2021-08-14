Popular Charlotte music venue requires COVID vaccine or negative test for shows

Starting next week, a popular Charlotte music venue will require all performers and guests to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, or have negative test results for the virus.

“The safety and well-being of our staff, guests and performers during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority at The Evening Muse,” management posted on Facebook Friday.

Because COVID-19 cases are rising locally and nationally due to the Delta variant, “and based on the latest recommendations of scientists and health officials, we feel the vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection,” according to the post.

Coronavirus case rates spiked in every Mecklenburg County ZIP code since last week, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday, citing data released by county officials.

Local health officials blame the highly contagious Delta variant and say more people need to be vaccinated.

Only 55% of Mecklenburg County residents are at least partially vaccinated.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg now exceeds 12%, showing that the virus is circulating more rapidly, the Observer reported Friday. The rate of new cases in North Carolina is the highest it’s been in months.

The Evening Muse was one of the first major venues locally to resume in-person concerts indoors, beginning in May. At the time of that decision, the positivity rate in Charlotte and the surrounding area was markedly lower.

Owner Joe Kuhlmann said government officials should impose mandates — such as the proof of vaccination he and other business owners are implementing.

“It’s like knowing the right thing to do without your mom or dad backing you up,” Kuhlmann told the Observer on Saturday.

Other music venues

In response to the growing number of cases nationwide, many other venues “are successfully implementing” the same requirements, Evening Muse management said Friday.

The COVID-19 test showing a negative result, if a person chooses to bring proof of one, must have been done within 72 hours of attending an event at The Evening Muse, management posted. A negative PCR or antigen test is required.

Recently, health leaders in Charlotte said they’ve seen a significant increase in demand for COVID-19 tests.

Masks required

The Evening Muse already requires everyone to wear masks in the North Davidson Street venue, “without question,” according to the post.

“We have welcomed back and shared many great shows since we’ve been able to reopen again,” management posted. “And we are committed to doing everything in our power to keep guests, artists, & staff safe during this trying time as we strive to stay open.”

Anyone who bought a ticket for an upcoming performance and is uncomfortable with the latest restriction can request a refund by emailing tickets@eveningmuse.com by Tuesday, Aug. 31.

In recent months, some Charlotte nightclubs, including Fire House and Recess, have required patrons to show proof of vaccination if they want to shed the mask requirements at the clubs.