Get ready for more construction changes at the Charlotte airport. Here’s what we know

More changes are coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues on the airport’s $608-million terminal lobby expansion project.

In August, the airport shifted construction to the east end of the lobby, near Checkpoint E.

At the time, the airport announced door changes to the airport’s entry and exit, including the debut of a new passenger bridge.

Now, the airport is announcing new changes to entry and exit doors. The changes will go into effect Sept. 22.

On the ticketing level, Door 3 will close and the center door will open. Doors 1 and 5 will remain open.

On the baggage claim level, Door 3 will close and the center door will open. Door 1 will remain open.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has announced changes to entry and exit patterns due to lobby construction. Courtesy of Charlotte Douglas International Airport

The terminal lobby project is part of the airport’s Destination CLT, a $2.5-billion to $3.1-billion capital investment program.

The Charlotte airport launched the terminal lobby expansion in December 2019. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Charlotte airport crowds

Charlotte’s airport took a hit in early 2020 when passenger travel took a deep dive due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But big crowds have returned to the airport, despite high levels of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg and the state.

Earlier this month, the airport said it expected to see more than 200,000 passengers traveling to, from and through CLT over Labor Day weekend.

And in July — the most recent month of passenger data available — passengers boarding planes at the Charlotte airport surpassed 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic hit North Carolina early last year.

More than 2.2 million people boarded planes at CLT in July this year, compared to just under 2.2 million in 2019.

And the Charlotte airport has ranked in the top five busiest airports in the world in number of flights for most of the year, according to flight statistics website Information Design.