As Charlotte hospitals mandate vaccines, here’s where other big local businesses stand

The scene last month in uptown Charlotte, where many big employers have stopped short of requiring vaccinations for a return to in-person work. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

While Charlotte hospital systems Atrium Health and Novant Health are mandating that all of their employees get a COVID-19 vaccine, other big employers in the area continue to encourage workers to get the shots.

The hospitals announced their mandates on Thursday.

More than 50% of Mecklenburg County residents have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines. But that rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.

It’s legal for a business to require a vaccination, provided that religious and medical accommodations are made, according to health experts and lawyers, the Observer previously reported.

But many companies are stopping short of mandating the jab. Here’s what some of the city’s largest employers have said:

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo will not be mandating coronavirus vaccines but is encouraging workers to get vaccinated, the bank told the Observer in July.

This week, the bank began collecting information regarding employees’ vaccination status.

“We have prioritized your privacy and personal choice throughout this pandemic, and have considered both carefully before taking this step.” Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell said in a message to employees last Friday.

Beginning this fall, the bank will require a large number of employees in certain departments to return to the office at least three days a week. Choosing not to get vaccinated will not influence an employee’s ability to work remotely, Powell said in the memo.

Wells Fargo employs more than 27,000 people in Charlotte.

Bank of America

Bank of America is also not requiring employees to get the vaccine, but it is splitting up its return to office efforts among vaccinated and unvaccinated workers.

Employees who self-reported as vaccinated have started returning to the office, CFO Paul Donofrio told reporters last week. The company is aiming to have all of those employees return to in-person work by the beginning of September, he said.

“Once we reach that milestone (for vaccinated workers), we will begin the return of the rest of our associates with safety in mind,” Donofrio added.

County workers

Mecklenburg County recently announced it was reopening most in-person county services as of July 1. Any remaining employees working remotely will return to the office in August, county spokeswoman Rebecca Carter told the Observer in a statement.

The county does not require employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations, but it is strongly recommended. Unvaccinated employees will be required to wear masks in the workplace, according to the county, which employs 5,225 full and part-time workers.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy is encouraging, but not requiring, employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees have been offered incentives like paid time off for getting the shots.

The company plans to bring the majority of its office employees back to the office starting in September, spokesman Neil Nissan told the Observer in July.

Duke Energy has about 6,000 employees in the Charlotte area, with 27,500 total workers in seven states.

Grant Thornton

Chicago-based accounting firm Grant Thornton will not require proof of vaccination or testing from employees, but encourages them to get vaccinated in consultation with their medical-care providers.

The company, which employs about 400 in Charlotte, is embracing a hybrid work model post-pandemic, and won’t require employees to work in the office at all times.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial is not mandating coronavirus vaccines for workers but is “strongly encouraging” employees to get vaccinated.

Ally, which employs about 2,100 in Charlotte, plans to bring back the majority of its employees in September with a hybrid schedule that includes some days working from home, the bank said.

Red Ventures

At internet marketing company Red Ventures, COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged but not required, Chief Operating Officer Tim Kullick told the Observer. About 1,400 Red Ventures employees are based in the Charlotte area.

The company hopes to reopen its Fort Mill, S.C., headquarters in August for employees on a voluntary basis. But no one will be required to return to the office through the end of the year.