Wells Fargo delays its return to office plans — for a third time. Here’s the latest.

Wells Fargo has postponed its return to office plans to Jan. 10, 2022, according to a memo distributed to U.S. employees Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our priority and guides our planning,” chief operating officer Scott Powell said in the memo. “Given the current environment, we look forward to welcoming our teams back in January.”

The latest update is the third time Wells has delayed a broad return to in-person work.

The return will follow the same approach the bank has previously outlined: operations and contact center workers will return first over the course of several weeks, followed by enterprise function and line of business support employees.

The bank is also offering four hours of paid time off for eligible employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, in addition to the four hours provided to receive the vaccine, Powell said in the memo.

Wells originally planned to launch its return to office Sept. 7. Then rising coronavirus case numbers and concerns over the spread of the delta variant forced many companies to alter their plans. The bank pushed its date back to early October, and then again to Nov. 1.

COVID cases in North Carolina have fallen from a peak earlier this month, but are still much higher than in the early summer months, before delta took hold.

Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco but employs more than 27,000 workers in the Charlotte, many of which have been working from home since the bank went remote in the spring of 2020.

Charlotte’s biggest banks have taken slightly different approaches to the return to office. Bank of America invited all vaccinated employees to return to in-person work in July.

Truist still plans to bring the majority of employees back to the office in October and November, the bank confirmed Thursday, and is requiring participation in a vaccine tracking tool.

Workers who return to the office must wear a mask while indoors, under Mecklenburg County’s current mask mandate.