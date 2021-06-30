Developers close deal on 24-story South End tower in latest change to fast-growing area

A 24-story, 324-unit residential building in South End will start construction this December with a target opening of January 2024, according to developers Charleston-based Greystar and Charlotte-based White Point Partners.

The companies announced the closing of the deal on Monday. In addition to apartment units, the building will include 15,000 square feet of ground floor retail space at 1714 South Blvd.

The cost of the project was not disclosed.

Floor plans of the high-rise range from micro-units to three-bedroom apartments. Design of the building emphasizes a focus on minimizing environmental impact, Greystar said in a news release. The facility also will include charging spots for electric vehicles and smart thermostats.

The design of the 24-story high-rise in South End features masonry exterior and oversized windows. Greystar

Within walking distance, residents can also access the East/West Blvd Station of the LYNX Blue Line and nearby bus stops.

The building sits close to Dilworth Artisan Station at 118 E. Kingston Ave., a three-story White Point property that hosts local artists.

Meeting a need

The fast development of South End as an urban neighborhood has attracted developers’ attention, said Josh Glover, senior director of development at Greystar in a news release.

While the neighborhood has seen construction in office, retail and entertainment spaces, Greystar found an unmet needs for residential complexes, Glover added.

The company now owns six luxury apartments in South End.

A fast-changing community

South End has seen constant growth of late. Other recent developments include:

▪ In March, developers detailed plans for a 138,780-square-foot building, with 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the ground floor, and four floors of office planned on top of a structured parking deck. It’s part of the larger Sedgefield mixed-use development underway from Marsh Properties at South Boulevard and Poindexter Drive.

▪ Construction of a 23-story office tower next to the East/West light rail station is expected to start this summer and open in the fall of 2023.

▪ Near that site, Lowe’s is building a 23-story tower as the new home for its 2,000-employee global tech hub.

▪ And in June, LendingTree detailed plans for starting to move people into its new headquarters in one of two towers being built at South Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard.