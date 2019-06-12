Retail and offices coming to growing neighborhood near South End

A rendering of the LoSo Village project. The retail and office area is set to begin the first phase of construction this fall. Courtesy of Beacon Partners

The first part of a project to bring offices and retail space to the growing neighborhood developers are calling “Lower South End,” or LoSo, could begin construction as soon as this fall.

Six single-story buildings behind the Scaleybark light rail station near the intersection of South Boulevard and Clanton Road will be redeveloped as a walkable commercial area called LoSo Village, according to a press release from Beacon Partners, which is developing the site.

Charlotte-based Beacon Partners released plans Monday to redesign the buildings, which total 52,690 square feet. The buildings are located less than a block away from each other and are connected by sidewalks along Tryclan Drive.

Construction is set to begin with the 9,000-square-foot building at 3530 Dewitt Lane off of Tryclan Drive, around the corner from Red Clay Ciderworks. The new building will include a patio and mural.

The six buildings in LoSo were purchased by Beacon Partners for almost $7.2 million, according to county property records.

The LoSo Village project will be next to Beacon’s planned 15-acre LoSo Station development that will include offices, retail, apartments and a hotel. Both developments are blocks away from the light rail’s Scaleybark Station.

Lower South End has seen major growth in recent years as developers have pushed to expand retail and residential projects to the area south of South End.

Breweries such as Lower Left Brewing and Brewers at 4001 Yancey have repurposed industrial businesses in the area. Less than a mile away on South Boulevard, Investicore Holdings USA LLC is redeveloping an old industrial site into a 38,000-square-foot retail and entertainment space.