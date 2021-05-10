Historic Charlotte-area movie theater set to reopen following pricey renovations

The Gem Theatre in Kannapolis will reopen May 27 with a restored marquee, shown before at right and after at left. Gem Theatre/City of Kannapolis

The historic Gem Theatre in downtown Kannapolis will reopen this month after undergoing $1.1 million in renovations.

The Gem will reopen May 27 with a special premiere of Disney’s live-action adventure “Cruella,” starring Emma Stone, according to the theater’s website and social media sites.

It’s the latest in a string of movie theaters reopening around the Charlotte region following the loosening of coronavirus restrictions.

The city of Kannapolis, less than 30 miles northeast of Charlotte, purchased the Gem theater property in 2015 as part of its Downtown Revitalization Project. The theater itself is owned and operated by Steve Morris.

The first phase of renovations includes three projects, according to the city:

▪ First floor bathroom improvements for handicap accessibility, expected to be finished in June

▪ A new air and heat system, expected to finished the end of this month.

▪ Installing a new marquee, which is finished.

Neon lighting was replaced and original colors, including the famous blue hues, were restored to its 1936 condition, according to the city.

The final two renovation phases are replacing the seating and stage upgrades to allow for live performances, city spokeswoman Annette Privette Keller told the Observer on Monday.

“Everyone has a memory of the Gem, first dates, first kisses, it’s the location of wedding proposals,” Keller said. “It is very important for the city to preserve the Gem Theatre and ensure that new memories are made here for the next generation of the city’s residents.”

Morris did not immediately respond for comment Monday.

The city of Kannapolis started $1.1 million in renovations at the Gem Theatre earlier this year. It’s oldest single-screen movie theater with balcony seating in the U.S. City of Kannapolis

A family-friendly venue

The theater, which can hold 900 people, March 2020 when stay-at-home orders were in effect. It reopened last fall with restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic then closed again in February.

The latest reopening plans come as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to end most coronavirus restrictions on June 1.

The family-friendly, one-screen movie theater shows one movie nightly. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $4 for children, according to its website. The Gem opened in December 1936.

The Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, northeast of Charlotte, will reopen May 27 with renovations including a restored marquee. Steve Morris Gem Theatre

More movie theaters opening

Most movie theaters have reopened or announced opening dates around Charlotte, except Studio Movie Grill. Its theater in the University area is the only theater on the company website not listed as open or a date to reopen.

Officials with Studio Movie Grill did not immediately respond for comment Monday.

While local movie theaters like AMC and Southeast Entertainment Cinemas reopened in the fall as COVID-19 restrictions allowed in North Carolina, some only reopened this spring.

Regal began reopening North Carolina theaters last month in phases.

On Friday, Regal will reopen at Phillips Place in Charlotte, Franklin Square in Gastonia and Regal Manchester in Rock Hill.

Regal Cinebarre Arboretum in Charlotte will reopen May 21.

Some Charlotte Regal theaters briefly reopened Oct. 2 when COVID-19 restrictions lifted under capacity limits. But days later, the Knoxville, Tennessee-based chain closed all of its theaters nationwide, because of closures in major markets like New York and limited film releases.

Last month, Stone Theatres also reopened its five theaters in the Carolinas. The Charlotte-based movie theater chain last summer opened its South Carolina theaters, only to close weeks later because of, citing low attendance and lack of new movie releases. South Carolina movie theaters were allowed to reopen Aug. 3.