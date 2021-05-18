As NC ends most COVID rules, here’s what to expect when Carowinds opens Saturday

When Carowinds opens for the summer this Saturday, some coronavirus pandemic safety measures will remain in place for one of the top tourist attractions in the Charlotte region.

On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ended most COVID-19 restrictions like business capacity limits, and gathering and social distancing requirements.

He also changed the statewide public mask requirement to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidance that allows fully vaccinated people to go maskless. People who are not vaccinated should still wear a mask at indoor public settings and in crowds, according to officials.

So what does that mean at Carowinds, the 400-acre amusement that straddles both Carolinas?

Park spokeswoman Lisa Stryker said Carowinds officials and parent company Cedar Fair in Ohio are reviewing the new North Carolina safety protocols.

Carowinds has a Charlotte address and follows North Carolina regulations, even though part of the park is in Fort Mill, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in March. Last week, he issued a mandate preventing schools and local governments from requiring masks.

The park’s reopening page will be continually updated. Carowinds opens on weekends only until June 11, when it opens daily through Aug. 22.

Carowinds, Fury 325 show in this file photo, officially opens May 22 after missing last year’s summer season because of the coronavirus pandemic. David T. Foster III Observer file photo

“Things are fluid as we respond as a nation as things are hopefully in a recovery period,” Stryker said. “This is a celebration of welcoming our guests back.”

The park missed its summer season last year because of pandemic restrictions. Season pass-holders got a “Welcome Back Weekend” last Saturday and Sunday. Carowinds does not share attendance numbers for the park, but Stryker said reservations for last weekend were full.

Here’s what to know ahead of hitting the park

Do I need a reservation?

Yes, people need a reservation to go to the amusement park and related water park. Reservations are made when purchasing a ticket.

As of Monday, Stryker said, “we are still taking reservations to maintain some control of how many people are in the park.”

It’s unclear if those safety protocols could change before May 22.

What COVID-19 restrictions are at the park?

Guests can expect a health screening upon arrival at the park.

And masks are required indoors for anyone age 5 and older, unless they are actively eating or drinking and when people can’t social distance.

“Our associates are required to wear face coverings indoors unless actively eating or drinking, or outdoors when unable to maintain social distancing.”

Carowinds is introducing in 2021 Grand Carnival, a nighttime international festival and party. Jordan Sternberg Carowinds

Do any rides require masks?

Yes, people must wear a mask on indoor attractions like Boo Blasters. But not on outdoor rides like the Fury 325 roller coaster.

Are all attractions open?

No, some rides and attractions aren’t operating because people can’t social distance. Those rides are: Carolina Skytower, Windseeker, Drop Tower, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena, Wilderness Run and Beagle Scout Acres.

Any other COVID-19 safety practices?

Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park and listed on a mobile app map.

What’s the best way to get tickets?





This year, Carowinds moved to an all online processing. Season passholders and single-day ticket holders can complete the process online.

There is no longer is a season pass card but the pass can be saved in the park’s mobile app. “This is something that will stay” after the pandemic, Stryker said. Other touchless payment options, like cash transactions, also are likely.

Boogie Board Racer will open in June at Carolina Harbor water park at Carowinds. Carowinds

What does it take to get the park ready?

Carowinds ran routine maintenance and safety projects as permitted during lockdown to keep all the rides and everything maintained.

“It’s more of a routine startup for us. The only challenge was the uncertainty. But once we got the green light to reopen, this is what we do every year,” Stryker said.

Is Carowinds hiring?

Carowinds is hiring for numerous jobs, including food and beverage services, ride operations, park services and lifeguards.

Third party Ellis & Associates provides the lifeguard training.

The park also is experiencing a worker shortage like other industries across the country. To appeal to more applicants, Carowinds is offering a $500 sign-on bonus and promoting other perks of working at the park, like free park visits.

What else is new at the park this year?

The newest attractions that had been slated to start last year are the Grand Carnivale and Boogie Board Racer water slide.

The Carnivale includes a parade and menu celebrating different cultures. “It’s colorful and fun with music. It’s a really big immersive event,” Stryker said. It runs July 17-Aug. 1.

The Boogie Board Racer wate rslide is a six-lane mat racing slide. Touted as the longest mat racing slide in the Southeast, it will open with Carolina Harbor water park on June 12.

Any other special events planned?

There will be a Celebrate America Fireworks Show at 8:45 p.m. May 29-30 on Memorial Day weekend.

If I’m in Carowinds’ hotel or campground, do I need a park reservation?

Stays at SpringHill Suites at Carowinds hotel, which opened in fall 2019, or Carowinds Camp Wilderness campground are guaranteed reservations at the park. Park reservations can be set up at the desk at either business.