Another mask mandate? Charlotte businesses divided over enforcing due to COVID spikes

As the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County begin requiring masks in public indoor spaces again, some businesses refuse to enforce the mandates while others were quick to encourage it.

On social media, Pure Pizza owner Juli Cher Ghazi said that it’s not business owners’ responsibility to force employees to wear masks or get vaccinated. “...Your health decisions are not my business,” she posted this week.

As for customers, she said, “we are not Health Bouncers. Meaning it’s not any of our business to enforce, mandate, threaten, intimidate, or not give service to someone who is not wearing a mask.”

The posts were prompted following city and county decisions this week to enforce masks once again due to the spike in cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

On Wednesday, Charlotte’s mask mandate went into effect until the end of the month requiring everyone to wear a mask indoors in public spaces regardless of vaccination status. The same day, Mecklenburg County commissioners also voted for a mask mandate.

Face coverings should be worn indoors in all businesses beginning Aug. 31. It will expire 30 days after the community is at 5% positivity rate, the Observer reported. It’s currently at 13%, according to health officials.

The city of Davidson and town of Matthews have since implemented mask mandates.

Before the county vote, Matt Wohlfarth at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille told the Observer that he would not enforce wearing masks unless the mandates has penalties like fines.

Law enforcement officers and county public health workers can charge people who don’t comply with a misdemeanor.

Masks are back

Several businesses quickly took to social media to announce masks are back in their establishments.

“We can get through this till September 1st,” Hattie’s Tap & Tavern said on Instagram. Bars like Hattie’s reopened indoors in February after being closed under restrictions during pandemic shutdowns.

“Our priority is to keep our staff, guests and community as safe as we possibly can. We know it’s not ideal, but it’s important we do our part to maintain a safe taproom,” Divine Barrel Brewing said on Facebook. “...We know we’ll get through this rough stretch together with a little cooperation!”

After two days back in masks on Friday, Divine Barrel Brewing co-owner and general manager Gavin Toth told the Observer that the response has been positive from the majority of customers. “People are wanting to keep everyone safe,” he said.

Mac’s Speed Shop, which closed for one day this month to give staff a day off to avoid burn out, posted a top 10 list about masks required indoors ending with “Just wear the damn mask.”

Brewers at 4001 Yancey in the Scaleybark neighborhood was quick to post on social media: “Look at it this way if you are mad about it you can mouth curse words at us all day long and we will never know! But let’s all try to do our part so we can see everyone’s smiling faces again soon.”

Orangetheory Fitness in University City said all staff and members will be required to wear masks indoors ad the studio continues cleaning and sanitation protocols.

And Wooden Robot Brewing said on Facebook: “As a reminder, please be kind and courteous to our amazing staff, who have been working hard to keep everyone safe. Please do your part to help keep our team healthy and help stop the spread here in the Queen City.”

Masks are required indoors at both of Divine Barrel’s venues — the South End brewery and The Chamber rooftop bar and taproom in NoDa. Anyone without a mask can buy one with a company logo, Wooden Robot said.

No mask enforcement

Pure Pizza on Central Avenue said on social media Wednesday that it has remained open throughout the pandemic without a single COVID-19 outbreak.

“Most of us have had some type of cold, or other health issues we’ve faced, and yet, we’re here — alive,” a post said.

On the company’s Facebook page, Ghazi she called out some people’s commenting as “trolling.”

“I gave our team the choice on what’s best for them. I give our customer a choice for what’s best for them.”