Two Charlotte restaurants close temporarily due to COVID exposures.

As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge throughout North Carolina, two Charlotte restaurants closed temporarily this week after an employee contracted COVID-19.

What The Fries, a popular South Charlotte restaurant that features loaded fries and tots, has closed to sanitize the restaurant and test other employees. “Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the team posted on social media on Wednesday evening.

Dot Dot Dot closed on Tuesday after an employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 outside of work. The restaurant will reopen on Wednesday with employees who have not been exposed and cleared of coronavirus. “While there is no risk of this exposure affecting guests and other staff members at Dot Dot Dot, as an exercise in caution, we will be closing temporarily,” stated a social media post.

The restaurants’ closures coincided with the city of Charlotte’s new mask mandate, which went into effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Mecklenburg County’s mask mandate will begin Aug. 28.

On Monday, North Carolina reported 2,651 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number of hospitalizations since Feb. 4.

