2 more Charlotte restaurants close temporarily due to COVID-19 exposures

Inside, The Stanley has a mix of old, like the restored glass storefront and tin ceiling, with contemporary touches, including pendant lights and the burgundy, gray and yellow color scheme. The restaurant closed for two days after an employee may have been exposed to the COVID-19 delta variant. Charlotte Observer file photo

As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge, two more Charlotte restaurants have closed temporarily after employees may have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Saturday, The Stanley announced it would close through Sunday after an employee may have been exposed to the delta variant of the virus, management posted on Facebook.

The closing was “out of an abundance of caution” and will allow for a deep clean and for staff to get tested, management posted on Facebook Saturday.

The Stanley is a farm-driven restaurant on East 7th Street owned and operated by James Beard-nominated Chef Paul Verica.

Out of similar caution, Mama Ricotta’s Restaurant on South Kings Drive closed temporarily on Friday after some employees exhibited “troubling symptoms,” management posted on Facebook.

“Once they are tested, hopefully negative, we’ll be back up and running,” according to the post. The popular Italian restaurant didn’t say how long it expected to be closed.

Other Charlotte restaurants closed too

On Tuesday, Dot Dot Dot closed for a day temporarily after an employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 outside of work, the Observer previously reported.

The restaurant at Park Road Shopping Center reopened Wednesday as all tests have come back negative.

What The Fries, a popular South Charlotte restaurant that features loaded fries and tater tots, also closed to sanitize the restaurant and test other employees after an employee contracted the coronavirus.

The restaurants thanked customers for their patience.