Department chain continues expansion in Charlotte area with 2 new stores opening soon

The Burlington department store chain will open its 11th store in the Charlotte area in the fall, according to the company.

Burlington Stores will open in October in Concord at 6390 Bayfield Parkway, according to the company’s website. An opening date has not been set. The new store is about 5 miles from Burlington at Concord Mills Boulevard.

Burlington recently announced another store will open this week in Monroe, south of Charlotte, the Observer previously reported. The Poplin Place Shopping Center at 2901 W. U.S. Highway 74 will open Friday , according to the company website.

Hiring is underway for both locations with positions including supervisors and cashiers.

About Burlington

Burlington rebranded in 2014 from Burlington Coat Factory to reflect that it sells more than coats, including men’s, women’s and baby apparel, and home decor. The “off-price” retailer sells designer and brand items at lower prices than traditional retailers.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Burlington has opened nearly 40 stores since February in the U.S., the Observer previously reported.

A 25,300-square-foot Charlotte store opened in March on South Boulevard, less than 2 miles from another store on Pineville-Matthews Road. Stores also opened in Durham in March and Wilmington last month.

The Concord and Monroe store openings are among 59 openings nationwide planned this month and next, including new locations in Hickory and Charleston.

The company expects to open 100 new stores this year throughout the U.S., according to Burlington. Last month, Burlington reported total sales increase of 34% in second quarter with net income of $103 million compared to 2019.

Burlington, founded 49 years ago, has 784 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico, according to the company.