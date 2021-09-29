Popular Ethiopian restaurant in Charlotte to take last food spot in Optimist Hall

The last food spot at north Charlotte’s Optimist Hall has been filled by a popular Ethiopian restaurant.

Enat Ethiopian will open later this year, Optimist Hall partners White Point Partners, Paces Properties and Bridger Properties said in a news release Tuesday.

Enat Ethiopian will be the 26th tenant to open in Optimist Hall and will be the final new addition to the food stall lineup, according to the release.

“This final piece of the puzzle rounds out our efforts to provide a food experience that exceeds the expectations of everyone, from the youngest child to the most discerning foodie,” says Optimist Hall Partner Merritt Lancaster.

The news comes after Charlotte’s largest smokehouse, Noble Smoke, said it will open next year at Optimist Hall, CharlotteFive reported.

Enat Ethiopian opened at The Plaza in Shannon Park four years ago, specializing in traditional East African dishes with a modern flair. Owner Tina Tedla pays homage to her mother, who inspired every recipe on the menu. Enat means “mother” in Ethiopian.

“I started Enat because I wanted to bring awareness about the beauty of Ethiopian culture and it’s cuisine to the people of Charlotte and surrounding areas,” Tedla said in the news release.

Tedla could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

What to expect

Enat Ethiopian will open in 504 square feet between Boxcar Betty’s and Ava.

The Optimist Hall menu features Enat’s authentic Ethiopian dishes like the stuffed pastry Sambusa, the stir-fried meat and veggies Tibs, and the spongy bread Injera. Traditional sides will include the red lentil stew Miser, the cabbage and carrots dish Tikel Gomen and string beans Fosolia. There also are vegan and vegetarian options, sandwiches and family platters.

Enat Ethiopian’s stall also will feature Ethiopian art, plus seating on either side of the stall for family-style dining.

About Optimist Hall

Optimist Hall, a 147,000-square-foot food hall, is at 1115 N. Brevard St.

Optimist Hall opened two years ago in the former textile mill, keeping some of the original features like hardwood floors, 14-foot ceilings, and brick and beam interiors.

Other tenants are: Archer Paper, Ava Pizzeria, Bao & Broth, Billy Sunday, Botiwalla, Boxcar Betty’s, Collier Candy Co., Duke Energy, Dumpling Lady, El Thrifty, Felix Empanadas, Fonta Flora Brewery, Harriet’s Hamburgers, Honeysuckle Gelato, mezeh, Papi Queso, Paradiso Plant Shop, Pet Wants, Spindle Bar, Suárez Bakery & Barra, Undercurrent Coffee, Velvet Taco, Village Juice, Xiao Bao and Zukku Sushi.