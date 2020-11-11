Thanksgiving plans? Get tested for COVID-19 first. Here’s where to go around Charlotte

If you’re following best practices to reduce the spread of coronavirus, your Thanksgiving celebration this year will look much different than years past.

COVID-19 prevention tips from the CDC suggest celebrating virtually or outdoors-only, if possible. While health leaders discourage large gatherings, the holiday invariably will bring people together.

North Carolina health officials have said the best way to reduce risk of spreading COVID-19 is to minimize physical contact with people outside of your household. But for those planning to travel or host a Thanksgiving gathering, health officials urge people to get tested three to four days before. (In Charlotte, it generally takes one or two days for test results to come back.)

“Consider getting a screening test ahead of your Thanksgiving travel or gathering. If you test positive, stay home and isolate. If you test negative, it’s not a free pass,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said, adding that if you aren’t diagnosed with COVID-19, you should still wash your hands frequently, keep your distance from others and wear a mask.

Ahead of the holiday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday issued an executive order lowering the number of people allowed to gather indoors at once from 25 to 10, which officials say includes in-home parties or dinners.

In Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, many pharmacies, clinics and doctor’s offices offer COVID-19 testing.

Where to get a COVID-19 test in Charlotte

▪ Atrium Health is offering COVID-19 testing at several locations throughout Mecklenburg County, as well as a mobile screening unit. To view testing eligibility and locations, make an appointment and read when to expect testing results, visit Atrium’s website.

Online, Atrium posts the weekly schedule of its testing “bus,” which moves around the county and provides free testing, including for people without health insurance.

▪ Novant Health has centralized its screening to a site on the campus of Central Piedmont Community College, 3216 CPCC Harris Campus Drive. Drive-up tests are available 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, or patients can make an appointment online, where patients can also find information for weekend and evening testing at four Charlotte area urgent care locations.

▪ Tryon Medical Partners has two satellite testing locations in Matthews and Midtown Charlotte. Residents seeking a test must call ahead or attend a virtual urgent care appointment. More information is available here.

▪ CVS locations in the Charlotte area are offering drive-thru testing. Use the online tool to find appointments nearby. Patients will be asked a number of screening questions about their health history, possible COVID-19 symptoms and known exposure to the virus.

▪ Walgreens has a similar online testing site locator and eligibility screening assessment on its website.

▪ StarMed is testing for COVID-19 at several Charlotte area locations. While drop-in tests are allowed, it is preferred patients register ahead of time by texting COVID to 704-850-6996. More information is available here.

To view locations on a map, visit Mecklenburg County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 Testing Site Locator online.

Tests in Gaston, Union, Iredell and Cabarrus

The state health department has a list of testing sites across North Carolina on its website. Some sites may ask for identification, and people are encouraged to contact the site before arriving to answer any questions.

Union County’s health department has a list of testing sites on its website, as does the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the Iredell County health department.

In Gaston County, testing provider Kintegra has sites open Monday through Thursday. Call 704-874-3316 to pre-register. A second provider, Optum, operates Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays for drive-thru testing. Go to the testing registration website for more information.

Flu season adds concern

The holidays also coincide with the return of flu season, and health officials have urged all residents six months and older to get a flu shot.

Health officials have said getting a flu vaccine is a key element in the COVID-19 pandemic response to avoid overwhelming health care systems.

A list of vaccine clinics in Mecklenburg can be found on the county’s website, along with information about distinguishing flu and COVID-19.

If your holiday plans include going out of town, visit the CDC’s information page on safe travel during the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns: “Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.”