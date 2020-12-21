New map shows COVID case rate by ZIP codes in Charlotte and Mecklenburg

The coronavirus is circulating rapidly in and around Charlotte, with hundreds of new infections reported each day amid a second surge following Thanksgiving celebrations.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg since the start of the pandemic is nearing 56,000 and the county’s average weekly positivity rate, based on the latest data, is close to 12%.

A Charlotte Observer analysis of state COVID-19 data shows an average of 665 new cases reported in Mecklenburg daily over the last seven days. The caseload has drastically increased since late November, when the seven-day average of new cases was 370. But officials caution the actual coronavirus caseload is likely far greater, due to asymptomatic people who are unknowingly sick and spreading the infections to friends and loved ones.

Local health officials reported Friday the county saw 762 new cases for every 100,000 residents between Dec. 3 and Dec. 16.

But some ZIP codes are faring worse than others, signaling the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on vulnerable residents, including among Black and brown communities and congregate living settings, like nursing homes.

The latest geographic breakdown of cases from Mecklenburg County Public Health indicates where infected residents live — not necessarily where they contracted the virus, such as through exposure at essential jobs or private gatherings elsewhere in the region. The data covers tests that returned results over a 14-day period ending Dec. 16, the latest ZIP code information available.

Eleven ZIP codes had case rates below 700 infections for every 100,000 residents, according to an Observer analysis of county health data. Six ZIP codes, meanwhile, posted rates above 1,000 cases for every 1000,000 residents — including one ZIP code with a rate of over 2,100 cases.

A list of all ZIP codes is below.

A lower case rate indicates the virus is less prevalent in certain areas, but it doesn’t eliminate all exposure risk. As the new daily case tally, positivity rate and hospitalizations swell, health experts say people must stay vigilant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Even as vaccine distribution begins among Atrium Health and Novant Health employees, the public should keep wearing face masks, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and avoid large gatherings for Christmas and New Year’s, officials urge. People who still intend to travel should plan to get tested for COVID-19 about three to four days in advance.

Mecklenburg COVID case rates by ZIP code

Under 700 per 100,000

28036: 476.7

28210: 545.7

28105: 573.0

28134: 606.3

28277: 617.7

28270: 621.3

28211: 650.2

28226: 660.6

28212: 662.9

28207: 678.6

28215: 696.3

Between 700-1,000 per 100,000

28217: 702.5

28269: 719.9

28227: 724.5

28262: 735.7

28213: 771.8

28205: 818.9

28216: 832.0

28078: 835.7

28208: 854.6

28209: 894.6

28206: 929.0

28273: 942.8

Over 1,000 per 100,000

28278: 1039.3

28031: 1051.0

28214: 1164.0

28203: 1362.7

28204: 1622.3

28202: 2100.2

Gavin Off contributed to this report.