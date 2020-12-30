NC revamps COVID vaccination plan. Here’s what you need to know about your spot.

North Carolina is updating its vaccination plan, state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said Wednesday in the state’s last news briefing of 2020.

“Vaccines will be available to everyone — but currently, supplies are limited,” Cohen said. “…Therefore, states must make vaccines available in phases.”

The state has first prioritized health-care workers, especially people working directly with COVID-19 patients, for first access to the vaccine. In the new plan, Phase 1a also includes long-term care staff and residents.

Vaccinating those staff and residents began Monday, through partnerships with Walgreens and CVS, Cohen said.

Under the state’s updated plan, Phase 1b will include anyone age 75 or older, and health-care workers and front line essential workers.

There aren’t enough shots to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1b at once, so those people will be split into three groups, Cohen said including people 65-74, and younger people with health conditions that could make them vulnerable to the virus.

Cohen said the state expects to move into Phase 1b in early January. The state’s full plan is available online at yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.

Up to 2 million people could be in just the first group in Phase 1b, so it will take time to get the vaccine to everyone, Cohen said.

As of Monday night, 63,571 people have received a COVID-19 vaccination, according numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Phase 2 includes anyone between the ages of 65 and 74, anyone between 16 and 64 with high-risk medical conditions, anyone who is incarcerated or living in close group living settings and any essential workers who are not yet vaccinated.

And Phase 3 would include college and university students, as well as K-12 students who are ages 16 and older. The COVID-19 vaccines have not been approved for younger children yet. The final phase, encompassing most of the general public, may not start until “well into the spring,” Cohen said.

Charlotte hospital system Atrium Health garnered controversy last week after some non-medical employees were potentially included in the first phase of vaccine distribution.

Cooper and Cohen said they have been in discussion with medical and nursing boards to discuss potential ramifications for hospitals or doctors who don’t follow the phased vaccination plan.

“We can’t have folks jumping the line,” Cohen said.end add/

Also Wednesday, NC Gov. Roy Cooper said he would extend the state’s eviction moratorium through Jan. 31, 2021.

“Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices,” Cooper said at a news conference. “This will help them stay in their homes which is essential to slow the spread.”

The state’s announcement comes ahead of a potential increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations expected due to Christmas and New Year’s gatherings. Cooper urged the public to avoid gatherings and stay vigilant with coronavirus safeguards, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Health officials generally expect to see the full effect of holiday gatherings reflected in the coronavirus trends two weeks after the event.

Even ahead of that expected surge, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Charlotte-area have far-outpaced Mecklenburg County’s first COVID-19 peak.

The county surpassed 60,000 confirmed cases over the weekend, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported. In December so far, Mecklenburg has logged more than 17,000 infections.

On average, the county is adding about 600 cases each day, compared with 220 cases two months ago, according to a Charlotte Observer analysis of public health data.

Hospitalizations surge

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County has increased at an alarming pace in recent months — nearly doubling in the month of December alone.

As of Sunday, Mecklenburg reported an average of 407 people with COVID-19 hospitalized over the span of a week.

By comparison, an average of 214 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last week of November. At the time, that was a county record.

And health officials warn more cases may be coming as the full effects of Christmas gatherings show up in local coronavirus trends.

It’s unclear when Mecklenburg may hit its coronavirus peak, reflecting the greatest pressure on hospital resources. But one analysis suggests intensive care units in the Charlotte region could be overwhelmed as soon as next week, according to projections from the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at UNC Chapel Hill and the Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University. Asheville and Triad notched the same grim forecast, though the Triangle might not be inundated for weeks.

Leaders from Atrium Health and Novant Health say their key concern is ensuring sufficient staffing levels to accommodate the surge of infections. Already, Atrium officials say employees are being redeployed from their typical jobs to help the strained pandemic response.

Despite heightened demand, the Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition — which encompasses Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, including Gaston, Union and Cabarrus — still has ventilators and hospital beds available for now.

Just over Health care workers, especially people working directly with COVID-19 patients, have been prioritized by the state for first access to the vaccine.200 ventilators are in use and 400 more are available, according to data as of Dec. 26 from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There are 400 occupied ICU beds, with 50 open and 230 unreported or unstaffed. And there’s about 3,540 occupied hospital beds, with 1,200 open.