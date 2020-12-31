Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 31

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 532,000

At least 532,830 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,729 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 8,551 new COVID-19 cases, up from 3,563 reported the day before. The state health department said technical issues contributed to Wednesday’s higher case count.

On Wednesday, the state reported 155 deaths.

As of Monday, the latest day with available data, 14.8% of coronavirus tests in the state were positive. That’s above the 5% health officials say is ideal for slowing the spread of the virus.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in North Carolina was 3,339 as of Wednesday, down from 3,337 the day before. Tuesday had marked a third straight day of record high patient counts.

State adjusts vaccine plan

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday said he would change the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan to give priority to older adults and some essential workers.

Under the revised plan, people ages 75 or older would move up to be the first in line during Phase 1B. Next would come essential workers older than 50 and then all health care employees, The News & Observer reported.

The adjustment comes after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel called for “frontline essential workers” — including first responders, grocery store workers and teachers — to receive higher priority.

“Vaccines will be available to everyone, but currently supplies are limited and will continue to be limited for the next couple of months,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 63,000 vaccinated in NC

At least 63,500 people in North Carolina have gotten a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, data show.

The Pfizer vaccine started to be administered in the state on Dec. 14, and the Moderna vaccine was rolled out a few days later. The two vaccines require people to get second doses after a few weeks.

North Carolina had received 323,125 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as of last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said more vaccines expected to arrive this week will make the total 461,925 doses, The News & Observer reported.

Prison with COVID outbreak loses 2 leaders

Two leaders of a North Carolina prison that had hundreds of coronavirus cases have died.

Tabor Correctional Institution has had the worst outbreak among all prisons in the state, with more than 670 positive tests among inmates and workers.

Julian Priest, an associate warden, died on Dec. 24 after contracting the coronavirus, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday. Brad Perritt, the prison’s warden, died on Dec. 15 from a cause that officials haven’t revealed.

Jamie Bullard, another associate warden, now takes charge of the prison.

The news comes as the state prison system has ramped up its cleaning efforts and provided personal protective equipment, according to spokesperson John Bull. Inmates also receive COVID-19 tests before and after they are transferred, he said.

But some have criticized the decision to move inmates during a pandemic.

“If the governor is encouraging individuals to stay in their homes, it seems we’d be rational enough to shut down the movements in our prison system,” said Ardis Watkins, executive director of the State Employees Association of North Carolina.

Charlotte area surpasses 60,000 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the Charlotte area has grown to more than 60,000.

Mecklenburg County is reporting about 600 new infections per day, up from 220 infections per day two months ago, data show. Health officials also have released updated ZIP code data showing where coronavirus patients live.

“The data — a dive into positive test results for every 100,000 people as of Dec. 27 — underscores the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations, including among nursing home residents and Black and brown communities,” The Charlotte Observer reported on Wednesday.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, health officials say Mecklenburg County case counts could be higher due to people not showing coronavirus symptoms. Also, a surge in testing around the holiday season may lead to delayed reporting.