Here’s how much Atrium Health’s top executives made last year
Charlotte’s largest hospital system Atrium Health paid top officer Gene Woods more than $7.9 million last year in total compensation — up from nearly $7.3 million in 2019. That’s an 8% increase.
Woods saw a smaller jump in salary last year than in previous years. He got a base salary of $2.8 million in 2020, up from $2.7 million the year before.
As a public hospital under N.C. law, compensation for top executives at Atrium Health is a public record.
In 2018, Woods made about $6.1 million in total compensation. The year before, he made about $5.4 million.
Compensation for the hospital system’s top 10 executives equals less than 1% of total compensation for all employees, according to Atrium.
Those highest paid executives made more than $26.6 million in total compensation last year, according to the financial disclosure form.
Ninfa Saunders, CEO of Navicent Health, which combined with Atrium in 2018, made nearly $4.2 million last year. And Atrium’s chief financial officer, Anthony DeFurio, had total compensation of nearly $2.5 million in 2020.
A momentous year
Last year saw a number of big changes at the hospital system.
That included a major announcement in October, that Atrium had officially combined with Wake Forest Baptist Health and the Wake Forest School of Medicine in October, paving the way for a medical school in Charlotte.
The combined health system will have over 70,000 employees, 42 hospitals and more than 1,500 care locations, according to Atrium.
The hospital system took a major hit early in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic hit North Carolina.
Atrium paused many non-essential surgeries and procedures in March, to reserve bed space and personal protective equipment to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.
The hospital resumed those procedures in April. But the pause in many surgeries and procedures resulted in “significant financial consequences” for the hospital system, Woods said in April.
