One of the nation’s largest COVID mass vaccinations is set for uptown Charlotte

North Carolina’s largest COVID-19 mass vaccination is set to begin Friday at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.

About 19,000 people are signed up to get the vaccine, either in their cars or the stadium. That makes the event one of the largest in the U.S., Atrium Health officials said. The event continues on Saturday and Sunday, but all appointment slots are full, Atrium officials said.

Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway form the public-private partnership staging the event.

Why Bank of America Stadium?

The venue is near light rail and other public transportation, giving underserved communities more access to the vaccine, Atrium Health officials said.

What about parking?

Anyone scheduled for a vaccine can park for free in the Legacy Union parking deck at 720 S. Church St., which is a one-way street.

Attendees will get a special parking ticket at the entrance of the parking deck. Organizers urge attendees to hold onto the ticket to show when leaving the parking deck after getting their vaccine. No validation is needed.

Getting from the parking deck to the stadium

Take the parking deck elevators to the ground floor and follow the Panthers walkway to Stonewall Street. At the end of the walkway,turn left and take the sidewalk toward the stadium.

When should I arrive?

No more than 15 minutes ahead of your appointment. Organizers said that’s because the weather could be chilly.

How long will this take?

Organizers didn’t say, but they advise those with walk-up appointments to prepare for “longer periods of time on their feet and dealing with current weather conditions,” according to an Atrium Health news release.

Everyone, however, including those using the drive-through option, should wear clothes that “easily expose their upper arm” for the shot.

I missed out. When is the next such event?

Besides last weekend’s mass vaccination event at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord and this weekend’s at the Panthers’ stadium, no other mass events have been announced.

Learn more about scheduling a vaccine appointment on the Atrium Health COVID-19 Vaccine page.