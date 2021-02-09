Coronavirus

$27M in pandemic relief arrives in Charlotte. How to apply for help with rent, bills.

Charlotte residents struggling to keep up with rent and utility payments will now be able to apply for nearly $27 million in new federal rent relief.

City Council on Monday directed the money, expected to help 15,000 utility customers and 5,300 renter households, to the RAMPCLT program.

Rent, mortgage assistance applications reopened Tuesday. The funds are administered through the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership and Socialserve. More information is available at rampclt.com.

How to get help during pandemic

Qualified applicants for rent assistance through the RAMPCLT program must:

Households at or below 50% AMI (up to $41,750 for a family of four) and those unemployed 90 days or more will be prioritized.

People living in hotels seeking aid must:

Eviction freeze, more federal funding

North Carolina got a $700 million rent aid allocation out of the second federal coronavirus relief package, passed late last year. The bill included some $25 billion for rent relief nationwide.

Earlier state and local rent assistance programs had exhausted funds from the first federal relief package Congress approved last spring.

Housing advocates and landlord groups alike have said direct rent assistance is crucial to avoiding a wave of evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While national and statewide moratoriums protect some renters from eviction through March 31, advocates warn without substantial rent relief, the temporary orders will delay but ultimately not prevent removals.

Behind on utility bills?

Help for water, gas and electric bills is also available. Charlotte Water on Tuesday said more than 49,000 customers are behind on payments, with an average outstanding bill of $600.

In October, Charlotte Water said it would not disconnect customers for delinquent account balances and would not impose late charges.

Customers with outstanding past-due balances are put on a 12-month, no interest payment plan. Water officials encouraged residents to seek out aid programs or call 311 before disconnections begin later this year.

“Customers who need extra help filling out online forms or don’t have access to the internet can call the Customer Care Team for personal help completing applications (for aid),” officials said in a statement.

