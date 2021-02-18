Mecklenburg postpones some COVID vaccine appointments due to weather, shipping delays

Cars line up at BojanglesÕ Coliseum for COVID vaccinations on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Bojangles Coliseum Thursday have been canceled due to inclement weather and shipping delays, Mecklenburg County leaders said.

COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the county have been delayed, Mecklenburg County medical director Dr. Meg Sullivan told reporters Thursday.

Appointments for Friday and Saturday are still on as scheduled, Sullivan said.

Also Thursday, the N.C. Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it was notified by the federal government of continued delays in some shipments and deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine this week due to severe weather. Both first and second dose shipments have been impacted.

The state is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and vaccine providers to help minimize the potential effects of these delays.

Other vaccine delays

This is the second time Mecklenburg has reported shipping delays for the COVID-19 vaccines.

On Friday, Mecklenburg said it had not yet received a vaccine shipment for that week, due to inclement weather. The county received the delayed shipment on Saturday.

The county’s waitlist for vaccine appointments is now at roughly 7,000 people, County Health Director Gibbie Harris said on Monday. The majority of those people are educators, Sullivan said.

Educators will be eligible for vaccination appointments starting Feb. 24, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week.