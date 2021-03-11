NC widens vaccine eligibility, including some in Group 4. What to know in Charlotte

North Carolinians with certain underlying chronic illness are eligible to get vaccinated next week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday afternoon as he accelerated the timeline for Group 4.

But in Charlotte, it could be a long shot to get vaccinated on the March 17 start date.

Mecklenburg County Public Health and other providers are grappling with severely limited vaccine supply, exacerbated by a ballooning line — and waitlists — to accommodate those still clamoring for appointments within Groups 1, 2 and 3. Cooper acknowledged not all counties and healthcare providers are ready to make the leap to Group 4 just yet.

Group 4 of the state’s vaccination prioritization framework includes residents diagnosed with asthma, cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, cystic fibrosis, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, heart conditions, liver disease and sickle cell disease, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Cooper previously said this group could get their shots toward the end of the month. This group includes current and some former smokers.

Earlier Thursday, Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said the county is still immunizing people in the “very large” Group 3, which including daycare workers, teachers, school support staff and frontline essential workers. For at least the next week, appointments are fully booked through Public Health — and so are community events.

Those newly eligible in Group 4, Harris said, will not be asked for proof of an underlying health problem but she stressed that every adult should adhere to “the honor system” and not seek a vaccine appointment until it’s their turn. Cooper said North Carolinians will not need to provide “written proof” of medical conditions to qualify for vaccine appointments.

“Obviously Group 3 hasn’t been opened for long...We’re doing our best to stay focused on that right, but we are going to do everything we can — working with our healthcare partners, as well as the other vaccinators in our community — to make it available to Group 4 as quickly as we can,” Harris said.

Harris said she understands why people with cancer, autoimmune disorders and other chronic illnesses have been lobbying Cooper for an earlier chance to get inoculated and protect themselves from developing serious COVID-19 complications. Yet the rapidly shifting guidance “presents challenges, especially every time he puts a stake in the ground and then he moves it,” the health director said.

“But what I will tell you is that this entire year has been challenging, and if nothing else, we’ve had to be flexible and nimble, and we’ll continue to do that as long as we need to,” Harris said.

It is unclear which local providers will have the capacity to begin immunizing Group 4 individuals next week. Novant Health officials say the arrival of single-dose Johnson & Johnson doses has helped but that there’s still scarce supply.

“We support the state’s decision to expand vaccinations to include more of our vulnerable community members, but it’s important to stress that eligibility does not equal availability,” Novant spokeswoman Megan Rivers said in a statement.

“While the arrival of a third vaccine is helping us move more quickly through Groups 2 and 3, we simply do not have the supply to meet current demand.”

Rivers said Novant will work “around-the-clock” to add appointments and pull people from vaccine waitlists.

Mecklenburg Public Health maintains a waitlist too, with hundreds of people from Group 4 already pre-registered. Dr. Meg Sullivan, the county’ medical director, on Thursday urged people with multiple appointments to cancel duplicates and give other people a chance for precious doses.

Under Cooper’s new guidance, people not yet vaccinated who live in congregate setting with greater COVID-19 exposure risk can also get shots within the initial phase of Group 4.

The later phase of Group 4 — encompasses essential workers not yet vaccinated — will become eligible on April 7. This includes people in critical manufacturing, education, essential good, food and agriculture, government and community services, health care and public health, and public safety and transportation, according to N.C. DHHS.

Group 5 will open up eligibility to all North Carolinians. The timeline is unclear for now.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.