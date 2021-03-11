Eligible Charlotte, Mecklenburg residents can get the COVID vaccine at home. Here’s how.

Mecklenburg County will start administering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to residents in their homes who have physical and mental disabilities, health officials announced Thursday.

The goal is to accelerate the county’s vaccine roll-out while ensuring the process is as equitable as possible, said Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

The one-dose J&J regimen is far easier for health care providers to store and transport than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which need to be kept at colder temperatures. And it offers a vital solution for residents unable to leave their homes and navigate mass vaccination clinics, including those underway in Charlotte at Bojangles Coliseum and Bank of America Stadium.

“Protecting our vulnerable, high-risk residents and reducing transmission through increased population immunity by vaccination are critical steps to our goal of reducing the impact of COVID-19 in our community,” Harris said in a news release.

It’s unclear when these types of vaccinations will begin, though Mecklenburg is now accepting request forms online at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19. Scheduling depends on eligibility criteria, vaccine supply and available appointments.

North Carolina has dramatically accelerated its vaccine rollout in recent weeks. People in Groups 1, 2 and 3 are now eligible — and Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce details surrounding Group 4 Thursday afternoon.

Frontline essential workers in Group 3 became eligible a week earlier than planned. The group includes teachers, child care workers and school staff — plus law enforcement, first respondents, security officers restaurant and grocery store workers, elected officials, clergy, veterinarians and social workers, among other people who must report to work in person.

Vaccine appointments in the Charlotte area are available through Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium Health, Novant Health, Walgreens, Harris Teeter. N.C. DHHS also maintains a list of providers who administer the vaccine. To see the latest and find one near you, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/findyourspot.

As of late Monday, 136,127 Mecklenburg residents were at least partially vaccinated. Almost 85,000 residents are fully vaccinated, which is just 7.6% of the county’s population.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.