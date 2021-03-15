Block by block, COVID case rates are falling around Charlotte. Here’s the map.

All 29 Mecklenburg ZIP codes saw a decrease in COVID-19 rates recently, the first time since early to mid-February that each neighborhood dropped.

Most neighborhoods are seeing their lowest case rates since December, though county officials warn of lower testing rates, too. The most recent data shows all ZIP codes in and around Charlotte have fewer than 500 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The COVID-19 case rate data by ZIP code shows only the most recent, or active, infections detected by coronavirus testing, and takes into account population to show where cases are most concentrated. Mecklenburg Public Health typically releases ZIP code-level data weekly.

The countywide 14-day average is 247.3 new cases per 100,000 residents, based on positive coronavirus test results from Feb. 25 to March 10. Last week, health officials reported the average was 328.7.

Despite seeing a significant drop in case rates, the 28206 ZIP code — which includes Tryon Hills, Druid Hills, and some streets between uptown and NoDa — still had the county’s highest concentration of infections for the second week in a row.

The next highest were: 28204 (Cherry and Elizabeth), 28215 (includes Shannon Park, Hickory Grove and neighborhoods in east Charlotte, close to Interstate 485), 28203 (South End and parts of Dilworth), 28202 (uptown), 28134 (near the South Carolina border, including Pineville) and 28213 (neighborhoods along Old Concord Road and those off University City Boulevard, south of UNC Charlotte).

It’s the third consecutive week that ZIP code 28226, which includes areas along Sharon View Road and parts of Carmel and Wessex Square, had the lowest case rate in Mecklenburg. Some of the county’s lowest concentration of cases are in ZIP code 28278 (Steele Creek and on the South Carolina border, near Lake Wylie) and 28105 (eastern part of the county, including Matthews).

Parts of northern Mecklenburg including Davidson and Cornelius (ZIP codes 28036 and 28031) saw some of the biggest drops in case rates, along with 28207 (south Charlotte, along Providence Road).

ZIP code 28203 continues to have one of the highest case rates in the county but saw a substantial decline last week compared to earlier in February and March.

COVID-19 case rates by ZIP code

This data comes from Mecklenburg County Public Health and includes positive COVID-19 test results, based on a person’s home ZIP code, between Feb. 25 and March 10.

Below 200 cases per 100,000 residents

28105: 174.1

28207: 187.9

28036: 195.3

Between 200-250 cases per 100,000

28226: 200.2

28209: 201.3

28211: 204.8

28270: 221.0

28273: 239.0

28278: 239.8

28214: 242.8

28212: 243.3

28210: 245.2

Between 250-300 cases per 100,000

28205: 250.2

28277: 263.5

28269: 264.8

28208: 265.4

28262: 265.7

28217: 266.5

28078: 269.5

28227: 277.3

28216: 279.3

28031: 291.3

Above 300 cases per 100,000

28213: 309.2

28134: 325.8

28202: 330.7

28203: 344.0

28215: 363.2

28204: 486.7

28206: 493.3

Gavin Off contributed to this report.