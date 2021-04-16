Novant opens third COVID vaccine clinic in Charlotte area. Here’s how to get in line

Novant Health is scheduled to open another COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Charlotte area, according to the hospital system.

The newest location will be able to vaccinate up to 500 people a day, depending on vaccine supply, according to Novant.

The vaccination clinic will open Monday at 17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110 in Huntersville. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Novant operates two other vaccination sites in Charlotte, at 6070 E. Independence Blvd and at 3149 Freedom Drive.

The Independence location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Freedom Drive site is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All clinics offer vaccines by appointment only.

Anyone age 16 and up can sign up for an appointment with Novant Health through MyChart.

COVID testing site closes

Last week, the hospital system announced it would close its mass COVID-19 testing centers in Charlotte and Winston-Salem, due to decreased demand.

The hospital system will still offer COVID-19 tests at Novant Health primary care and pediatric clinics, and at Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care clinics.

More than 229,000 peope are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mecklenburg County as of Friday, according to state Department of Health and Human Services.

And nearly one-third of Mecklenburg County residents are at least partially vaccinated, state data show.